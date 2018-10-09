Huawei Mate 20 Pro real life pictures leaked, showcasing the entire front and rear designs

Huawei is expected to announce the Mate 20 series models on October 16 in London. Just like last year’s models, the Mate 20 Pro will be the main highlight of the launch and already we have seen the leaked renders and pictures of the device. Once again, the design of the Mate 20 Pro is in the spotlight as two leaked pictures showing the front and rear design have appeared on China’s Weibo. These are obviously the best pictures of the model that have been outed so far.

The design is not in anyway different from what we have seen previously, both at the front and rear. The Mate 20 Pro takes full-screen to the edge, packing a wide notch at the top which ensures the bezels at the top is tiny. The notch is quite wide but we can only spot the front-facing camera and earpiece. There is likely to be a number of sensors housed on the notch area. The Mate 20 Pro is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Quad HD+ resolution. The screen is also curved at the two edges which amplifies the beauty of the front view.

The rear design is highlight by the square-shaped rear camera comprising three camera sensors and an LED flash. The exact configuration of the rear cameras is not available yet. The rear panel has the Leica badge stamped at the top of the camera setup which means the Chinese phone maker continues its co-engineering partnership with German camera maker – Leica. There is no rear fingerprint sensor which basically confirms speculations that the device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel which is likely made of glass is also curved at the two side edges. This is the Black variant but the Mate 20 pro will be available in Blue and Twilight colour gradient.