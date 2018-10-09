Huawei Mate 20 Pro lacks 3.5mm audio jack

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will go official in the coming week. Even though a lot of information on these phones have surfaced in the recent past, the rumor mill is still actively working on spilling newer information on them. Popular tipster Roland Quandt has shared some images of the silicon case for Huawei Mate 20 Pro handset. The new images have revealed that the Mate 20 Pro will not be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack.

The silicon case for the Mate 20 Pro features two cutouts at the top edge. These cutouts belong to the IR blaster and a mic. The top edge of the device does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The backside of the phone has a large square-shaped cutout for the triple camera module. There is no cutout for fingerprint scanner under the camera module. This could be because the Mate 20 Pro will come equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the other side, the Mate 20 is expected to house a conventional fingerprint scanner on its rear shell. Also, it will be also featuring a 3.5mm audio jack.

Rumors have it that the Mate 20 Pro will be arriving with a dual-edge curved OLED screen that will produce Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It will be equipped with a wider notch that will be housing all the essential sensors required for 3D facial recognition.

The 7nm Kirin 980 chipset will be present under the hood of the device. The smartphone is expected to feature up to 8 GB of RAM and an internal storage of up to 512 GB. It may include 4,200mAh battery. There is no information on the accurate pricing of the phone. It is speculated to arrive with a starting price of around $999.

