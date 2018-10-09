Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Just $389 On Giztop



Touted as one of Xiaomi’s most well-received smartphones, the Mi 8 was launched in June this year. Much to the delight of the Chinese tech giant, the recently launched phone became an instant hit among those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device for watching videos or playing games.

On the downside, the phone doesn’t come cheap. If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to get your hands on Xiaomi’s well-received Mi 8 smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket, we got good news for you.

The Mi 8 has gone up for sale bearing a heavily discounted price of just $389 on Giztop. This is a significant reduction in the device’s original asking price of $439, which is currently being offered by the official shop for GizmoChina.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Mi 8 sports a mammoth 6.21-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED screen, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2248 x1080 pixels. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor with an equally competent Adreno 630 710MHz GPU, under the hood.

The Mi 8 comes with 6GB of LP-DDR4 RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS storage so that you never run out of space for storing your favorite content. On the photography front, it houses a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup with Sony IMX363 Exmor RS sensor and a 20MP front camera for self-portraits.

The phone runs on MIUI 10-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3400mAh battery. Aside from that, the Mi 8 features a slew of useful sensors including Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out the full specification of the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone and take advantage of the price cut down on Giztop.

