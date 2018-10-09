Bakeey M20 Smartwatch Goes Up For Pre-Order Bearing A Dropped Price Tag Of $21.99 On Banggood



Bakeey recently took the wraps off its latest smartwatch dubbed the M20, which not only monitors heart rate but also keep a track of the wearer’s blood pressure. The watch comes in black, orange and blue color versions.

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective smartwatch that’s loaded with awe-inspiring features, you might want to take a gander at the modestly priced Bakeey M20 smartwatch. The device would usually set you back $32.99 on online and offline stores, but if you aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a smartwatch, we got good news for you.

The Bakeey M20 smartwatch has gone up for pre-order carrying a heavily discounted price of just $21.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy decrease in the device’s original asking price.

The Bakeey M20 is quite an irresistible smartwatch at this dropped price, given that it sports an easily readable 1.3-inch IPS display with 240×240 pixels resolution. The square-shaped display shows content in large font.

Moreover, it supports multiple useful features like sleep tracking, calories, distance counter, sedentary reminder and comes with special sports mode. The watch is IP67 certified and is capable of detecting an incoming call.

The M20 runs on Android4.4 and above iOS8.5 and above and is backed by a 180mAh battery that delivers a standby time of about 60 days and working time of about 7 days. Its charging time is about 2.5 hours.

Furthermore, it houses useful sensors like the G-sensor, and heart rate sensor. Other special features include an auto light-up screen, stopwatch, alarm, anti-lost and remote camera.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out more details about Bakeey’s feature-laden M20 smartwatch. Note that 716 pre-orders were already placed at the time of writing.

