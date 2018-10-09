Honor 8C images, specifications appear on VMall; Arriving as First Phone with Snapdragon 632 SoC

Honor 8C smartphone is launching on Oct. 11. VMall, the official online store for Huawei and Honor phones is now receiving pre-orders for the upcoming Honor 8C smartphone. The Honor 8C listing on VMall also contains its entire specifications.

According to VMall listing, the Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen. The notched display produces HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 80.4 percent and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Snapdragon 632 chipset that was announced in June this year will be present under the hood of the device. The chipset includes 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 performance cores and 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 efficiency cores. The SoC includes Adreno 605 graphics.

The Snapdragon 632 SoC will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM on the Honor 8C. It has an internal storage of 32 GB. The higher variant of the smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

For more storage, the handset will be equipped with a microSD card slot. The handset will arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo OS skinned with EMUI 8.2. It will be packed with 4,000mAh battery that will carry support for 5V/2A charger.

For photography, the Honor 8C will be featuring f/2.0 aperture 8-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera setup that includes f/1.8 aperture 13-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.4 aperture 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera will carry support for AI face unlock. The connectivity features that are available on the Honor 8C are 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. A fingerprint scanner is present on the backside of the phone.

The color variants of the Honor 8C include Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold and Purple. There is no information available on the pricing of the Honor 8C. The Honor 8X has a starting price of 1,399 Yuan (~$202). Hence, the forthcoming Honor 8C may cost around 999 Yuan (~$145).

