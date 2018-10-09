Xiaomi Mi 8 gets 200 yuan ($29) price cut in China

Xiaomi today announced that it’s flagship smartphone series — Xiaomi Mi 8 series, has crossed the sales mark of 6 million units. The devices in the Mi 8 series include Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, and the recently launched Mi 8 Lite.

Along with that, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced that it’s slashing the prices of all four models of the Mi 8 flagship phone by 200 Yuan, which roughly converts to $29.

With the new price cut, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Mi 8 will cost 2,499 Yuan while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available for 2,799 Yuan. The 6GB RAM with 256GB storage model and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs 3,099 Yuan.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 features 6.21-inch notched AMOLED screen that supports 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. The notch of the phone features a 20-megapixel selfie camera and necessary components for infrared-backed face unlock feature.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There are three internal storage options to choose from — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. For photography, the phone comes equipped with two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors.

It is the first phone to come with dual-band GPS technology for accurate location tracking. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for added security. It runs on Android Oreo operating system-based MIUI custom interface. The handset is packed with a 3,400mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology.