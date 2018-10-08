Xiaomi Mi Band 3 heart rate sensor’s credibility in the spotlight, gets a reading for tissue paper

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 in May this year as a successor to the highly-successful Mi Band 2. Despite the success of the Mi Band 2, there were a couple of flaws, one being the inability of the heart rate monitor to track the heart rate reading of users with coloured skin. While that flaw has been fixed on the Mi Band 3, the credibility of the heart rate sensor is presently under scrutiny after a shocking discovery.

That discovery was made by some netizens who discovered that the Mi Band 3 can actually come out with a reading when strapped to a tissue paper. In order not to jump into a hasty conclusion, I carried out the same test with my Mi Band 3 and indeed a reading was obtained while it is strapped to a roll of tissue paper. This is unusual since the heart rate sensor is supposed to take the reading of the heart rate and the tissue paper is a non-living thing. Most smart bands and watches use light to track your blood. How it works is that an LED illuminates your capillaries and then a sensor adjacent to the light measures the frequency at which your blood pumps past. This is the heart rate measured in beats per minute (BPM).

This isn’t a general problem as a photo of a smartwatch that looks like a Fitbit Versa (we’re not sure) strapped on the tissue paper roll was also shared. The smartwatch didn’t come out with a reading just as it shouldn’t. If you own the Mi Band 3 or any other smart band, could you please carry out the same test and reach us with the outcome in the comment section.

