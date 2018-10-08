LG V40 ThinQ kernel source code released less than a week after launch

The LG V40 ThinQ was released less than a week ago and LG has done well by releasing its kernel source code. This means developers can begin making custom ROMs for the phone right away.

Manufacturers are required to release the kernel source code for their phones but a lot of them fail to do so. Some eventually do but months after the phone’s release. However, there are other manufacturers who release the source code for their phones even before they go on sale.

The source code for the LG V40 was actually released on October 5, two days after the phone was announced. LG has released for all the five variants of the phone and they can be downloaded from the source link below.

The LG V40 ThinQ comes with Android Oreo out of the box and while it has been confirmed that it will be updated to Android 9 Pie soon, we know LG isn’t the quickest with updates. With the source code now available, developers can make custom ROMs based on Android Pie for those not willing to wait for LG’s update.

READ MORE: LG Watch W7 launched as the first hybrid Wear OS smartwatch for $450

The LG V40 ThinQ has a 6.4-inch 3120 x 1440 P-OLED screen with a notch at the top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. It has a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP triple camera system on its back and an 8MP + 5MP dual camera combo in front. Its battery capacity is 3,300mAh.

(Source, Via)