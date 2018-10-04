LG Watch W7 launched as first hybrid Wear OS smartwatch for $450

Along with the LG V40 ThinQ, LG also launched its first hybrid Wear OS smartwatch, LG Watch W7. It is the first smartwatch which runs on newest Android Wear OS. It’s a hybrid watch, though it carrier both the mechanical hands and the digital functionalities. The new LG watch gives you the experience of both the digital and standard analogue watch. It is built out of stainless tell body with a big little dial. LG Watch W7 gives a stunning look on a large wrist but looks massive on the tiny hands.

LG Watch W7 carries 1 1.2 inch LCD touchscreen with the display resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Surprisingly, it carries Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset rather than the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100. It is coupled with 768 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. LG has added 240 mAh battery which can sustain a couple of days on a single charge and upto 100 days if you are using it in watch mode. It is water and dust resistant as it carries IP68 certification.

LG Watch W7 has been developed with the collaborative efforts from LG and the Swiss company, Soprod SA. It is the first Wear OS watch which offers hybrid options of both digital and analogue hands. In connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 4.2 LE and WiFi. It measures 44.5 x 45.4 x 12.9mm and weighs around 79.5 grams. As like of its competitors it doesn’t carry NFC connectivity and heart-rate monitor.

The latest Wear OS features improved notification view and a smarter take on Google Assistant. There are several other changes in the latest Wear OS which makes it more valuable.

LG Watch W7 will be made available for preorders at Best Buy for $449.99 starting October 7. Its in-store availability will start on October 14. It’s dearer than the base-level Apple watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Well, from there how many of you are going to buy the LG’s Hybrid smartwatch?