LG v40 ThinQ official with five cameras, 6.4-inch notched display and Snapdragon 845

LG has announced a new device, LG V40 ThinQ with a big focus on its cameras. It follows the same essence as like of its predecessor, LG V30 which was launched last year. After several leaks and rumours, finally, LG has launched it with five cameras – two on the front and triple camera sensors on the back. LG has established itself in the manufacturers which gives the users a premium camera experience. Also, it is the first smartphone available for the public with five camera modules. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 6.4-inch notched display.

Design and Display

The LG V40 ThinQ has many changes in its design and display than its predecessor. It carries 6.4-inch P-OLED display featuring a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. There’s an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 537 ppi of pixel density. It carries the largest display among all the LG V-series devices. It measures around 158.8 x 75.4 x 7.6mm weighing 169 grams. It is available in four different colors – Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Carmine Red, and Moroccan Blue.

Performance – Hardware and Software

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU for graphical processing. It is available in 6GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. LG V40 supports microSD card for expandable storage. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and soon will get Android 9.0 Pie. It carries high-end specs as like of its predecessors.

Camera:

In-camera department, LG V40 has got a triple 12-megapixel standard, 16-megapixel wide-angle f/1.9 (107 degrees), and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.2 triple rear cameras. On the back, the main camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) with a f/1.5 aperture for better light sensitivity with 1.4-micron pixels. The triple shooters will allow the device to capture images with a much broader perspective. It carries built-in AI features such as AI beautify, AI stabilisation with Multi-frame HDR technique.

On the other hand, there’s an 8 megapixel f/19 and 5-megapixel wide angle f/2.2 front-facing cameras. Its all the cameras on the front and the rear side supports portrait mode.

It can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second with HDR support.

Other features:

LG V40 has powered its speakers with Boombox Speaker technology which allows you to boost its low-frequency output. To the rescue for most of the people, LG has kept 3.5 mm jack with 32-bit Quad DAC support.

It carries a 3,300 mAh battery with the QC 3.0 fast charging support. In connectivity, there’s a 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and FM radio. LG V40 ThinQ is IP68 dust and water resistant.

It is available in four different colour variants of Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Carmine Red, and Moroccan Blue. LG V40 ThinQ will be available for $900 to $980 from all major US carriers starting October 19.