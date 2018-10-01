LG V40 ThinQ render leak showcases the phone’s five camera setup

It’s already known that LG is all set to launch the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone, featuring a five camera setup. Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, Evan Blass has shared LG V40 ThinQ’s renders through Twitter, which showcases the phone’s design and the placements of its five camera sensors.

On the back side, the phone features tripe-camera setup, which appears to have been placed horizontally along with an LED flash. Previously leaked renders have revealed that there’ll be a fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera sensors. Earlier leak suggests that the camera could comprise a 16MP primary sensor, a 12MP super wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto zoom lens.

Coming to the front side, there will be two camera sensors, possibly with a combination of an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Both the camera sensors will be housed inside a notch on top of the display. Among the two camera sensors, one is a standard lens while the other one is a wide-angle lens.

According to the reports, the LG V40 ThinQ will arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED screen offering a Quad HD+ screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

The base variant of the phone could come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the top-end model could pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also expected to pack 3,300mAh battery that will include support for rapid charging and wireless charging.

The LG V40 ThinQ is expected to launch in a few days, on 4th October, and could go on sale by the end of this month. Along with this phone, the company is also expected to launch LG Watch W7 in Aurora Black and Cloud Silver colors for around $250.

