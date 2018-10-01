Lenovo’s foldable smartphone could debut in October

Leading smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei are currently working on a foldable smartphone and it was a battle between the two of them for being the first to launch such a device. However, it seems that Lenovo could be the first company to launch a foldable smartphone.

The China-based company’s foldable smartphone, which made its first appearance as a concept at Lenovo Tech World Conference 2016, has been teased by the company. Lenovo shared a 10-second video of the foldable phone’s prototype version with a caption that reads – “We are just so terribly good. It’s time to show off. We’ll see you in October.”

The video teaser, which was posted on Lenovo’s official Weibo account, shows a working phone that has a foldable design. We can see that the device continues to recognise and allow touch input when it gets folded at around 80-degree angle. However, there are a couple of dark spots on the right edge of the display, probably due to wear and tear.

The post suggests that the company is all set to launch the foldable smartphone later this month. However, there is no further information available regarding this, apart from the Weibo post by the company.

If we are to believe reports related to Lenovo’s flexible smartphone concept from last year, then the phone will come with a 4.35-inch AMOLED display that can automatically change the smartphone mode or watch mode based on the usage. The phone also reportedly supports eSIM card, enabling free and easy switch to different network.

It’s not clear if the company is actually planning to launch the device later this month or just showcase it. Also, Lenovo hasn’t officially confirmed an event for October 2018 through any of its other social media channels.

Samsung‘s foldable smartphone, which is reportedly a part of the new Galaxy F-series, won’t feature Gorilla Glass “due to the its rigid nature.” The phone’s launch has been postponed from November this year but the exact launch date is still not known but it is being speculated that the phone could launch by the end of this year or at CES 2019.

