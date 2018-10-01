Get Up To 50% Off On Various Products On GeekBuying [Coupon Codes]



As part of its recently kicked-off promotion dubbed ‘Weekend Hobbies’, GeekBuying is giving buyers an opportunity to get up to 50% off on a wide selection of products. In a bid to simplify the search process, these discounted products have been split into multiple categories.

Aside from shedding light on discounts available on some of the items, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. Let’s head straight to the details without further ado.

Tronsmart Quick Charge 3.0 USB Rapid Wall Charger Stand-up Fast Wall Charger

This Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 compatible wall charger usually sells for $25.63 on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $14.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 42% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Moreover, you can use coupon code OGLLYFZO to save an extra $6.59 while checking out. As a result, your grand total reduces to just $6.59. You can follow this link if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount.

VORKE V2 Pro Mini PC

The Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U Quad-core processor-equipped V2 Pro mini PC comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 16GB and 128GB M.2 SATA SSD. With Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU and Ubuntu16.04 pre-installed OS, the V2 Pro mini PC normally sells for $510.50.

If you’re living on a tight budget, it may interest you to know that VORKE is now offering a 12% off on its power-packed V2 Pro mini PC on GeekBuying. In other words, you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $449.99.

As if that weren’t enough, you can even extend this discount simply by applying coupon code IFRTDYNW, which helps you save an extra $50.99 while placing your order. After applying the coupon, your grand total reduces to just $399.

You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promotion comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Smart Bracelet

Much to the delight of fitness-conscious people who like to keep a track of your health without spending a lot of money, the Mi Band 3 smartwatch has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price on GeekBuying. The device is currently available at a dropped price of just $34.99.

This is a significant 65% reduction in the Mi Band 3 smartwatch’s original selling price of $99.99. In order to extend this discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code SNKJVAVW before checking out.

The coupon helps you save an extra $20 and reduce your already discounted grand total to just $29.99. You can click here if you’re interested in buying the Mi Band 3 smartwatch at the discounted price before the promotion ends.

Xiaomi QICYCLE EF1 Smart Bicycle

Xiaomi is giving a big discount on the well-received QICYCLE EF1 smart bicycle that would normally set you back a pretty penny. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $669.99.

This is a significant 22% reduction in the QICYCLE EF1 smart bicycle’s steep retail price of $859.99. On top of that, you can apply coupon code LPUTQZVF to reduce your grand total to only $639.99. You can follow this link to avail the discount.

