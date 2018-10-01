Xiaomi opens world’s largest Mi Home store in Wuhan, China

In a bid to expand the offline presence, Xiaomi has opened up another Mi Home store in Wuhan China. It is the largest Mi Home store that is present in China. It features smart home demo zone of its wide range technology products. Xiaomi’s senior vice president Wang Xiang made a formal announcement about it via his official twitter handle. He even shared some pictures of the newly opened largest Mi Home store in Wuhan.

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi has accomplished its plan to open 100 Mi Home stores across China. Now, they have initiated a new program to bring 1000 Mi stores in China by the year 2020. As per Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the company is slated to open over 200 Mi retail stores by the end of this year. At present, there are stores all over in major cities of China like Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Zhuzhai, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuxi, Dongguan, Jinan, Dalian, Xiamen, Qingdao, Shenyang, and others.

The Mi stores allow customers to experience the Xioami products in the native environments. It gives you an overall high-end experience of the Xiaomi products such as Speakers, Home Cleaning products, mobile devices, etc. They offer a rich portfolio and allow customers to experience products in stores. Along with the experience zone, there’s also a sales counter which will enable users to buy the Xiaomi devices on the go. In some stores, there is a dedicated wall allowing customers to get the information about the product instantly.

Xiaomi shop assistants also help users to know about the devices and help them to process payments without any waiting in line.

It’s a good practice by Xiaomi that they are opening Offline stores to tackle the competition from other brands such as Vivo and Oppo.

