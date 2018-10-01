Pre-Order Xiaomi Amazfit 1.3 inch Smart Watch For Just $182.99 On GearBest

If you’re a fitness-conscious person who fancies keeping track of your health, you probably are familiar with a slew of fitness gadgets like smart wristbands that are currently available in the market. On the downside, these devices don’t come cheap.

Amazfit has a reputation for manufacturing award-winning smartwatches and activity trackers that offer industry-leading battery life and are made using high-end materials to help you achieve your fitness goals without emptying your pocket. Keeping in line with that, the Amazfit 1.3 inch smartwatch from Xiaomi has gone up for pre-order on GearBest.

While a top-end smartwatch would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, the modestly-priced Amazfit smartwatch is available for just $182.99. Despite bearing a moderate price tag, the device boasts an array of high-end specs and awe-inspiring features.



It comes with HRM heart rate monitor function that enables a real-time feedback so that you can check your heart rate anytime and anywhere. Aside from that, the Amazfit smartwatch gives the wearer an access to numerous sports data like calories, distance, steps, time and date.

Moreover, you can sync your sports data to any Android or iOS-powered phone. In addition to giving a real-time assessment of your exercise, the Amazfit smartwatch comes with a sleep monitor function that lets you know about your sleep quality.

On top of that, it allows you to control your smartphone. The device makes a beeping sound when your phone is more than 10km away from it. Under the hood, it offers 512MB of RAM and a hearty 4GB of onboard storage capacity.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and pre-order the Xiaomi Amazfit smartwatch. Note that the pre-sale price will only be valid for the carbon gray color version of the smartwatch until October 8th.