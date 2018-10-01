Get Pixel Experience for the Poco F1 with the stable ROM

Xiaomi Poco F1 has received outstanding sales due to the availability of high-end specs at a low price. It has succeeded in getting huge sales due to its huge popularity. Particularly in the first flash sale, Xiaomi sold more than 100000 units of Poco F1 garnering around Rs 2 Billion ($28 Million) in a single day. Poco F1 holds excellent hardware and is pretty well-sounded from the software side also, but everyone is not a fan of MIUI. Today we have some good news for the Poco F1 users who want to get rid of the MIUI. Now, users can install the stable unofficial Pixel Experience ROM on Poco F1.

Pixel Experience ROM is known for its Pixel devices like experience on other smartphones. It provides all the significant features of the Pixel devices with additional customization options. Get Pixel Experience for the Poco F1 by following below-mentioned installation steps.

Pixel Experience ROM is based on AOSP code and is running on Android 8.1 Oreo. Its latest version also packs the September security patch 2018 with improved security features.

Features Working in Pixel Experience for Poco F1

Wifi

RIL

Mobile data

GPS

Camera

Flashlight

Camcorder

Bluetooth

FMRadio

Fingerprint reader

Lights

Sound/vibration

VoLTE

As you can see most of the features of the Pixel Experience ROM are working on the Poco F1. Now before any further delay let’s proceed to install unofficial Pixel Experience ROM on Poco F1.

Steps to install Pixel Experience ROM on Poco F1

To install the custom ROM on Poco F1, you need to have these prerequisites.

Prerequisites:

The phone should have TWRP installed. Download the ROM for your device. Move the downloaded files to the root folder of your device’s internal storage. Backup your Poco F1 as flashing custom ROM will result into loss of data. Charge your device more than 70%.

Steps to install Pixel Experience ROM on Poco F1

Head over to the TWRP recovery on your device by holding power button and volume button at once for few seconds until Poco logo appears on the screen. After getting into the recovery mode on Poco F1, tap “Wipe” option and then select factory reset option, tap “Advanced wipe” button and at last swipe the bar to confirm the factory reset. Now select “Install” option from the TWRP main screen and navigate to the root folder or any other folder where you have downloaded the Pixel Experience .zip file. Select the Pixel Experience ROM Zip file and then “Swipe to confirm” the flash. It will take 5-10 minutes to install the ROM. Once complete, you need to select “Reboot to System.” It will take some time to boot for the first time. You’re using the Poco F1 with the Pixel Experience ROM.

Well, using this way you can install the Pixel Experience ROM on Poco F1 without any issue. Also, proceed to install the custom ROM with caution as any wrongdoing will result in the device bricking.

(Source)