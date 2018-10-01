Get Big Discounts On The Mi Band 3 Smartwatch And Other Xiaomi-Branded Smartphones [Coupon Codes]



If you’re in the market for a cost-effective fitness tracker, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 smart wristband might fill the bill perfectly. Staying true to its reputation for offering low-priced fitness-tracking tech, Xiaomi added the Mi Band 3 in its popular Mi Band series in May this year.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the Mi Band 3 smart wristband at a lowered price, you’ve come t the right place. Aside from shedding light on some big discounts that are currently available on the Mi Band 3 and a slew of other well-received Xiaomi-branded smartphones, we’ll even show how you can save more money at the time of checking out.

Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Wristband (Get 47% Off+Coupon)

The feature-laden Mi Band 3 smartwatch is currently up for grabs bearing a $31.99 price tag on Banggood. While this is already a noteworthy 47% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $59.99, you can extend this discount further by applying coupon code mibanndd.

This will help you save an extra $8 and reduce your grand total to only $23.99. In order to avail this discount, all you need to do is follow this link before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi band 3 Smart Wristband (Get 40% Off+Coupon)

The Mi Band 3 would normally set you back $59.99 on online and offline stores. Thankfully, you can now avail a 40% discount on the smartwatch’s retail price on Banggood.

As a result, the Mi Band 3 can now be yours at a dropped price of just $35.99. But if you’re living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a smartwatch, you can apply coupon code mibanden to save extra money.

The coupon helps you save $10.50 more at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $25.49 by applying the coupon. You can follow this link to get the discount.

Xiaomi is primarily known for manufacturing top-notch smartphones that become an instant hit among smartphone lovers. We’ll take a look at the Chinese company’s popular smartphones that have gone up for sale at a lowered price.

On top of that, we’ll even divulge details about discount coupons that you can use to save extra money on the Xiaomi-branded smartphones. So let’s head straight into the details without further ado.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+128GB ROM (Get 23% Off+Coupon)

The long-awaited Mi 8 smartphone was made available to the public in June this year. As expected, the phone received immense popularity among Xiaomi fans, despite carrying a steep price tag.

Taking its demand into consideration, Xiaomi is now offering a 23% off on the blue and black color versions of the Mi 8 smartphone that would usually set you back $619.99 and $599.99, respectively. With the discount, the blue-tinted Mi 8 is now available at a dropped price of just $479.99, and the black color version of the phone is available at a reduced price of $459.99.

You can apply coupon code 10BGM8128G to save an extra $23 before proceeding to checkout. This will help you reduce your grand total to just $436.99. You can visit this link to use the coupon and get the discount before the promo ends.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+64GB ROM (Get 31% Off+Coupon)

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly smaller version of the Mi 8 smartphone that offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. While the black and blue color versions usually sell for $599.99, you can buy them at a lowered price of just $415.99.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code 10BGM864GB to get an additional $41.60 off. After applying the above-mentioned coupon, your grand total will drop to just $374.39. You can click here to receive the discount before the promotion ends.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+128GB ROM (Get 29% Off+Coupon)

While the black color version of the Mi 8 smartphone carries a $645.99 price tag, you can buy the gold, blue and white color versions of the phone for $635.99. With 29% off, you can now get the black color version of the phone at a reduced price of just $459.99, and the other color versions at a discounted price of only $449.99.

In addition to receiving this discount, you can apply coupon code 10BGMI128 to reduce your grand total to only $404.99 at the time of checking out. You can follow this link to take advantage of the discount before the promotion wraps up.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+256GB ROM (Get 29% Off+Coupon)

If you’re looking for more internal storage capacity in order to ensure you never run of out space for storing your favorite content, you can pre-order the larger 6GB RAM+256GB ROM version of the Mi 8 smartphone, which usually sells for $733.13. Thankfully, you can get a 29% off on this version’s original selling price, which brings your grand total down to just $519.99.

You can use coupon code 10BGM8256 to save an extra $62.40 before you click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button. Your grand total reduces to just $457.59 after applying the coupon. In order to ensure you don’t miss this discount, simply follow this link before the promotion comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Smartphone With 6GB RAM+256GB ROM (Get 8% Off+Coupon)

Xiaomi launched the bigger version of the Mi 8 smartphone dubbed, the Mi 8 Pro in September this year. Just like its well-received sibling, the Mi 8 Pro garnered huge popularity among smartphone lovers.

The phone is currently available bearing an 8% discount on Banggood. The gold and black color versions of the phone usually sells for $680.71, but you can now pre-order it at a lowered price of just $629.99.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code BGM8PRO6 to save $101 more during the checkout process. This will help you reduce your grand total to only $528.99. Click here to avail the discount.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+128GB ROM (Get 29% Off+Coupon)

The global version of the Mi A2 smartphone normally carries a $399.99 price tag. In a bid to make it available to cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now offering the feature-laden smartphone at a dropped price of just $285.99 on Banggood.

You can get an extra $18 off on the phone’s already discounted retail price by using coupon code 10BGA2128 before proceeding to checkout. After applying the coupon, your grand total comes down to only $267.99. You can visit this link to avail the discount.



Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Smartphone With 3GB RAM+32GB ROM (Get 28% Off+Coupon)

You can get a 28% discount on the original selling price of the Mi A2 Lite smartphone, which usually sells for $231.49. Thanks to the discount, the phone can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $165.99.

In order to save an extra $11.62, you can apply coupon code 10BGA2L3. This will help you bring your grand total down to just $154.37 without breaking much of a sweat. You can visit this link to receive the discount.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Smartphone With 4GB RAM+32GB ROM (Get 31% Off+Coupon)

The slightly larger version of the Mi A2 Lite smartphone would normally set you back $259.99 on online and offline stores. But much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now offering the coveted smartphone at a reduced price of just $179.99.

Aside from availing this 31% discount, you can use coupon code 10BGA2L4 to get an extra $9 off at the time of checking out. As a result, your grand total reduces to just $170.99. You can head straight to this link to get the discount and use the coupon before it expires.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Smartphone With 4GB RAM+64GB ROM (Get 23% Off+Coupon)

Likewise, you can get 23% discount on the original asking price of the Mi A2 Lite smartphone that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone usually sells for $259.99, but thanks to the above-mentioned discount, it is now available at a reduced price of just $199.99.

You can get an extra $22 off by using coupon code 10BGA2L64 at the time of checking out. As soon as you apply the coupon, your already lowered grand total will reduce to just $177.99. To take advantage of this discount, you can follow this link.