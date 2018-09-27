LG V40 ThinQ official teaser reveals its design from all sides

The LG V40 ThinQ will be announced on Oct. 4 in South Korean. LG has now released a new teaser video to reveal the design of the upcoming V40 ThinQ from all sides.

The teaser video confirms that the V40 ThinQ will be equipped with five cameras. The back panel of the phone features triple camera unit with a fingerprint scanner below. The other two cameras are present on the front of the phone.

The company is yet to confirm the configurations of all the cameras of the smartphone. Rumors have it that the triple camera module of the V40 ThinQ will feature 16-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The dual camera module on the front is expected to feature an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel lens.

The handset can be seen in red color. A recent press release from the company hints that the V40 ThinQ will be arriving in three color options such as Carmine Red, Moroccan Blue and Platinum Gray.

The V40 ThinQ is rumored to arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED screen that produces Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The notched screen is expected to offer an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Snapdragon 845 SoC will be powering the LG V40 ThinQ. Its starting variant is expected to be packed with 6 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB. The higher model is may come with 8 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The device may include a 3,300mAh battery that will include support for rapid charging and wireless charging.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the LG V40 ThinQ. After getting unveiled in early October, the smartphone may hit the market by the end of the same month.