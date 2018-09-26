LG V40 ThinQ hi-res renders leaked ahead of October 3 debut

The LG V40 ThinQ is launching on Oct. 4 in South Korea. On Oct. 3, LG will be announcing it in New York. The leaked renders of the smartphone that have surfaced through recent reports have revealed that it will be arriving with triple rear cameras and dual front-facing cameras. Today, reputed tipster Evan Blass has shared high-resolution renders of the LG V40 to confirms its design.

The LG V40 ThinQ will be coming with a notched display. The recently released notched phones by LG such as G7 ThinQ feature an option to hide the notch. The new renders of the V40 ThinQ show that its notch is hidden. Rumors have it that it will be featuring 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is expected to produce Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

The snapshot belongs to the AT&T variant of the V40 ThinQ since the name of the carrier is mentioned in the taskbar. The notch of the phone houses dual selfie camera setup that may include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

The left side of the phone features volume up and down buttons followed by a dedicated key to access Google Assistant. The chin of the device appears thin and its right edge is fitted with a power button.

The back panel of the V40 ThinQ is interesting since it features triple rear cameras. Recent leaks have revealed that the triple camera system of the V40 ThinQ features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. A fingerprint scanner is present on the back panel of the V40 ThinQ.

The V40 ThinQ could be the first LG phone to arrive with Android 9 Pie preinstalled. The Snapdragon 845 chipset is expected to power the smartphone. The base model of the phone may feature 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. A recent leak had revealed that it could be the first smartphone the company to come with 8 GB of RAM. The higher RAM variant may come with 128 GB of inbuilt storage. It is speculated to feature 3,300mAh battery that will carry support wireless charging and rapid charging.