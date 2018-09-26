Samsung files trademark application for “Samsung Buds”

The Gear IconX is the name of Samsung‘s truly wireless earbuds. However, a new trademark application has revealed Samsung may be changing the name or launching an entirely different line of wireless earbuds.

The Korean giant filed a trademark application for the name “Samsung Buds” at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last week. The application doesn’t mention if the name applies to a range of products but there are speculations as to what it might relate to.

Some say Samsung may be planning to rebrand the Gear IconX series into a more simpler name while others have said this may be Samsung’s own version of the Google Pixel Buds but with Bixby on it.

There is also another guess that Samsung may want to change the name of the AKG earphones that ship with its flagship devices. These are all speculations, so take them with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, we do look forward to whatever Samsung is brewing.

