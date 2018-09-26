Vivo V9 Pro with notched display and dual rear cameras launched in India

After launching the Vivo V11 in the Indian market, Vivo has now launched yet another mid-range smartphone in India — Vivo V9 Pro, which is the upgraded version of the Vivo V9 launched earlier this month. The Vivo V9 Pro is the same phone that was recently launched in Indonesia as the Vivo V9 6GB.

The phone features a 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor powers the device, along with Adreno 512 graphics processor.

It packs 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and a f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, and features like AI Selfie Lighting, AI Face Beauty, among others.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB OTG, and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

The phone is running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.0 and is powered by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery.

The Vivo V9 Pro will be available in Black color exclusively through Amazon India and Vivo Store. The phone is priced at Rs. 19,990 (approximately $275) in India but will be available at a special price of Rs. 17,990 (approximately $248) during Amazon India’s Great India Festival.