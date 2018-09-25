Vivo V11 with Rs. 22,990 pricing features 6.3-inch waterdop notch screen, 25MP AI selfie camera

On Sept.6, Vivo had launched the Vivo V11 Pro smartphone in India. The major highlight of the smartphone is that it comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has announced the Vivo V11 phone today. It features a regular rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, but borrows some features such as watedrop notch display and selfie camera from V11 Pro.

Vivo V11 Specifications and Features

The Vivo V11 has glass panels on its front and rear with a metallic frame sandwiched in between. The In-cell LTPS screen of 6.3 inches is available on the phone. It supports Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek Helio P60 chipset is present under the hood of the Vivo V11. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and its memory can be further extended by adding a microSD card. The handset is fueled by 3,315mAh battery. The FunTouch OS 4.1 placed over the Android 8.1 Oreo comes preinstalled on the Vivo V11.

A vertical dual camera setup with f/1.8 aperture 16-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel secondary lens. For snapping selfies, it is fitted with a 25-megapixel selfie camera inside the notch. Both cameras are equipped with AI driven features AI scene recognition, AI face beauty, AI face shaping, backlight HDR, bokeh, low-light photography, Ultra HD video shooting and more. Other features of the Vivo V11 include microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE.

Vivo V11 Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V11 costs Rs. 22,990 and it can be availed in Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black color options. It will be rivaling with other phones that carry similar pricing such as Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Motorola Moto G6 Plus and Oppo F9 Pro in India. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive phone. It can be also brought through Vivo’s online store and its offline channels. These channels will begin the sales of the Vivo V11 starting from Sept. 27.

The Vivo V11 handset can be availed through cashback offers through Capital First, Paytm and HDFC bank cards. Some of the other offers include no cost EMI, one-time screen replacement from Vivo and data offers from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea.