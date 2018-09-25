Honor Magic 2 May feature a Graphene-based battery

The Honor Magic 2 is shaping up to be an interesting device. When it was partly unveiled at IFA 2018, we learned the phone will come with a bezel-less display with a mechanical slider. Honor also revealed it will support 40W fast-charging technology dubbed Magic Charge. Now a new info about the phone has surfaced and might be a first for the industry.

It has been reported that Honor’s vice president, Xiong Junmin, said today that the Honor Magic 2 will feature a graphene-based technology. He also said the phone will offer more surprises when it launches.

Analysing the first part of the statement, there are a number of guesses with respect to how Honor may implement graphene – one of the new wonder materials in recent years – into its Magic 2 phone.

First, graphene-based batteries. Back in 2016, Huawei’s Watt Labs announced at the Japanese Battery Symposium that it had achieved a breakthrough in Graphene-Assisted High-Temperature Li-ion batteries.

According to the press release, Huawei said the application of Graphene-assisted heat-resistant technologies allowed their lithium-ion batteries to continue to function in a 60 °C environment which is 10 °C higher than the current limit. The technology helped with heat dissipation and helped to lower the temperature. Huawei also said li-ion batteries infused with the technology have double the battery life of ordinary Li-ion batteries.

Lab tests have shown that a graphene-infused Huawei battery will still retain more than 70% of its battery capacity after more than 2000 charge cycles at a temperature of 60 °C.

Now, the Honor Magic 2 is expected to support 40W fast charging just like OPPO’s Super VOOC technology present in the Find X Lamborghini Edition and OPPO R17 Pro. For safety reasons, it makes sense if the Honor Magic 2’s battery is infused with Graphene-assisted heat-resistant technology so as to keep the battery cool during charge.

Another way Honor might use graphene is in the overall cooling of the phone. One form or the other of cooling has been employed by smartphone manufacturers in their phones this year. The POCOPHONE F1 uses liquid-cooling via a copper pipe and the Galaxy Note9 uses a Water Carbon Cooling system which is a combination of carbon fiber and copper.

For the Honor Magic 2, we presume Honor has found a way to use graphene in the cooling system to keep the device’s temperature low when running heavy based tasks such as gaming. Research has shown that graphene is better as a cooling material than other materials currently in use. It is also cheaper and thinner which means the phone can remain thin.

READ MORE: Huawei Y9 (2019) TENAA listing points at a Honor 8X with a bigger battery and extra camera

Either of these two ways or even a combination of both may be what the Honor Magic 2 will feature which will be game-changing for the industry. Huawei is gunning for the top spot in the mobile industry and its Honor sub-brand has also set a target to be one of the top three brands by 2022. It sure looks like it is heading in the right direction.

The Honor Magic 2 is expected to launch on October 26 and will come with the new Kirin 980 chipset, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a display with practically no bezels.

(Via)