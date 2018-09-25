Honor 8C poster reveals October 11 launch date and fast charging

Huawei’s Honor brand is set to go ballistic with smartphone releases for the final quarter of the year and the company will kickstart that no later than October. A new poster has emerged pointing to the launch of the Honor 8C on October 11 this year. The Honor 8C will drop barely seven months after the Honor 7C was launched in March this year.

The poster adopts the theme “Charging Up” which could point to the fast charging technology onboard. This is going to be an interesting feature considering the Honor 7C is pretty cheap and the 8C will likely follow suit. The poster also contains the front render of the purported Honor 8C. From the render, it can be seen that the device will come with a notch display design. This will take off some more bezels from around the device when compared to the Honor 7C.

Recently, a new device was certified by TENAA with the model number BKK-TL00. The model is suspected to be the Honor 8C but the listing wasn’t accompanied by a picture, making it impossible to confirm that. The new Honor BKK-TL00 features a 6.26-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a dimension of 158.72 × 75.94 × 7.98mm and weighs 167.2g. The device is equipped with an Octa-core processor with its CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. The device comes with 4GB memory and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD slot.

On the camera end, the Honor model packs an 8MP selfie shooter while at the back is a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. The Honor BKK-TL00 will be powered by a 3800mAh and will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The device will be available in four colours namely blue, black, purple and gold.

