Motorola One Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3: big battery phones comparison

One of the most useful features on midrange and entry-level phones nowadays is the battery life. Motorola One Power, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 are the last-generation mid-rangers with the biggest batteries, and besides that, they also have a great quality-price ratio and good performance. However, each of these handsets differs from each other for important particularities, and this makes one better than the others depending on the users’ needs. In this comparison, we will make you understand which one is the best and the most suitable depending on the user.

Motorola One Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Motorola One Power Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Xiaomi Mi Max 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156 x 76 x 8.4 mm, 198 grams 159 x 76 x 8.5 mm, 180 grams 176.2 x 87.4 x 8 mm, 221 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, IPS LCD 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 404 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 350 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 5 MP f/1.8 + f/2.2

12 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 13 + 5 MP f/2.2 and f/2.4 or Dual 16 + 5 MP f/2.0 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.2 or 16 MP front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, Fast charging 15W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 5500 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, splash resistant Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

These devices are not the best ones in terms of design as they have a classic full metal unibody design without a flagship-like glass back. If I would have to make a choice, I would pick Motorola One Power due to its higher screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to the notch, the device has a tri-borderless design with just a thicker chin on which you can read the Motorola branding. The other two phones have an 18:9 display and thicker bezels on both the upper and the lower part. Further, Motorola One Power is splashproof, so it is also more interesting for its build quality.

Display

When it comes to display, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is the most interesting device. The reason is simple: it is one of the phones with the world’s biggest displays. With a size of 6.9 inches, this device is very close to a tablet and it offers a great user experience in productivity and reading. Viewing quality is not so different in each handset, they all pack a midrange-class LCD panel, so do not expect great surprises.

Specs & Software

Same hardware side for each handset, with the Snapdragon 635 chipset and up to 6 GB of RAM depending on the chosen variant. But there is an important difference in the software: as the name suggests, Motorola One Power is powered by Android One, a stock version of Google’s operating system focused on performance and updates, with no customizations. With this device, you would get great performance as well as faster and constant updates for years. So it wins this section of the comparison.

Camera

Unfortunately, we still can not test the camera performance of Motorola One Power as it was launched yesterday. But one thing is sure after reading the specs on the paper: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is not at the level of its opponent. Even though we did not test it, on the paper Motorola One Power has the best camera department.

Battery

As mentioned above, the battery is the strongest point of each of these handsets. While the first twos feature a monster 5000 mAh unit, the third has an even bigger 5500 mAh (but note that it also has way bigger dimensions). They can all provide up to two days of battery life with a stressed use, but we believe that Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has the longest battery life.

Price

The price of Motorola One Power starts from just $218, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched for a starting price of $217 and Xiaomi Mi Max carried a launch price tag of $250 in the base configuration. Motorola One Power wins the comparison with its design, Android One support and better camera, but if you like phablets and comfortable phones, go for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

Motorola One Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3: PROs and CONS

Motorola One Power

PROs

Android One

Huge battery

Good cameras

Nice performance

CONS

Slightly costlier

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

PROs

Big battery

Good camera department

Quality-price ratio

micro SD dedicated slot

CONS

Anonymous design

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

PROs

Huge display

Biggest battery

Affordable price

Stereo speakers

CONS