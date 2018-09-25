TENAA images show the Nubia Z18S may come with dual side-mounted fingerprint scanners

TENAA has updated its listing of the dual-screen wielding Nubia Z18S with images. These images reveal that screens and cameras are not the only features we will be getting a double dose of in Nubia’s next flagship.

If you have seen the leaked hands-on videos and photos of the Nubia Z18s, you will agree it is hard to tell if it has a fingerprint sensor but the TENAA listing confirmed it does have a fingerprint sensor. The question is where is it or should it be where are they?

The new TENAA images show the sides of the phone and both sides have an indentation prompting us to believe the Nubia Z18s will come with dual side-mounted fingerprint scanners. There is a sensor on the right, just below the power button and another sensor is positioned on the left just below the volume rocker. Both sensors are also at the same height.

One image of the phone shows the device has double LEDs on the rear. There is also a small slit above the bigger display between the screen and frame which is for the speaker and on the left side of the phone is a SIM tray.

The Nubia Z18S will come with a 6.26” FHD+ LCD screen on one side and a 5.1-inch HD+ OLED screen on the other. It will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Its dual cameras are a combination of a 24MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and pack a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

