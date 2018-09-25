Pre-Order Bakeey M3C Plus Smart Watch For Just $11.99 On Banggood



Looking for a feature-laden smartwatch bracelet that doesn’t cost a bomb? Look no further.

Staying true to its reputation for making top-notch smartwatches and other accessories, Bakeey recently unveiled the M3C Plus smartwatch, which boasts an impressive array of features. On the downside, this Bakeey-branded smartwatch bracelet will set you back a pretty penny.

In order to make the M3C Plus smartwatch bracelet available even to the cost-conscious buyers, Bakeey will be selling it at a heavily discounted price of just $11.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy 43% reduction in the wearable device’s original asking price of $20.99.

Despite carrying a lowered price tag, the M3C Plus is quite an irresistible smartwatch. It sports an easily readable 0.96inch TFT color display, which is further augmented with an interchangeable strap.

The strap is made using soft TPU skin-friendly material so that you can comfortably wear it for a longer time. Furthermore, the IP67 certified M3C Plus smartwatch can be worn daily without worrying about getting dunked in swimming pools.

Moreover, it is compatible with Android 4.4 or above, iOS 8.0 or above so it works with nearly all newfangled mobile devices. Much to the delight of fitness conscious people who like to keep a track of their health and other activities, the Bakeey M3C Plus smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, a pedometer and multi-sport modes.

On top of that, it enables the wearer to answer or reject incoming calls or messages. You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out more details about the Bakeey M3C Plus and availing the discount, which will be valid for the black, dark blue and red color versions of the smartwatch.

Get 43% Off On Bakeey M3C Plus Smart Watch