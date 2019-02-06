Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Motorola One Power: Specs Comparison

A few days ago, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy phone with the biggest battery ever: the Samsung Galaxy M20. Besides having a mammoth battery, it is also one of its phones with the best quality-price ratio, and it clearly debuted to beat the sales of Chinese companies in the same price range under $200. Given its huge battery, we think it is worth comparing it with other last-generation phones that come with the same peculiarity. We are talking about the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Motorola One Power, sharing the same enormous battery capacity. Who will win? Let’s discover it together.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Motorola One Power

Samsung Galaxy M20 Asus Zenfone Max M2 Motorola One Power DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 186 grams 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm, 175 grams 156 x 76 x 8.4 mm, 205 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, PLS TFT 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 403 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 7904, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM , 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Samsung Experience Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 +5 MP, f/1.9 and f/2.2

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 +5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.2

12 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

If for you the priority is having the front side with the most minimal bezels and the most modern look, go for the Samsung Galaxy M20. It has an Infinity-V display with a very small waterdrop notch and very narrow bezels. If you want a more attractive rear side, you should go for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 because even though it is made of plastic, it is more beautiful and original. But if you are searching the best build quality, Motorola One Power is the best one as it is solid and splash resistant. Given that we are talking about midrange devices made of cheap materials, I would go for the Motorola One Power due to the better build quality. But note that Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a more resistant display with the Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Display

The best display and audio experience is the one offered by the Motorola One Power. It has a wonderful LTPS panel with high brightness and wide viewing angles, and it also supports Dolby Audio for improved audio quality, even though it has a mono speaker just like its rivals. The second place goes to the IPS panel of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 but there is not an abyssal difference between these two panels. Samsung Galaxy M20 has a less convincing display on the paper, but on the other hand, it offers narrower bezels.

Specs & Software

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has the most powerful hardware side as it comes with the better Snapdragon 660 chipset and up to 6 GB of RAM in its most expensive version. Motorola One Power is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 636, but it comes with Android One, a stock version of the operating system updated directly by Google, which offers a very smooth user experience. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has stock Android too, but it is not part of the Android One program, while Samsung Galaxy M20 has slightly lower-end hardware with a customized Android experience.

Camera

Samsung’s midrange phones always distinguish from the mass due to their satisfying rear cameras, and in this case, it is exactly the same. The Galaxy M20 has great rear cameras and it is able to shoot detailed photos in most scenarios, even though it is far from top camera phones. But, at least on the paper, Motorola One Power seems a slightly better camera phone. We will have to test the Galaxy M20 thoroughly to give a definitive verdict, but the phone is still not available in the global market, so we will have to wait for a while.

Battery

All these phones are focused on battery life and all of them feature an above-average 5000 mAh battery. Batteries like these can make you forget the charger for at least two days, even with stressed usage patterns. It is not easy to quantify the battery life differences of these devices as they vary with the usage and we still had no chance to test the Samsung Galaxy M20. However, all of them are outstanding battery phones. As for now, I would choose the Motorola One Power because it is the only one to feature a fast charging technology that is very important with a so big battery.

Price

If I had to choose one of these phones by basing on the quality-price ratio, I would surely go for the Samsung Galaxy M20 because it costs just €150/$170. But overall, if I do not consider the price, I prefer the Motorola One Power because of Android One, its great display quality, and its very nice build quality. Both the One Power and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 come with a price of about €270/$307 which goes slightly up or down depending on the market and online street prices.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) vs Motorola One Power: PROs and CONS

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

PROs

Great battery life

Micro SD dedicated slot

Nice design

Better performance

CONS

Price

Samsung Galaxy M20

PROs

Great battery life

Higher screen-to-body ratio

Good price

Nice cameras

CONS

Potentially worse display

Motorola One Power

PROs

Splash resistant

Android One

Big battery

Nice cameras

CONS