Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e price for India leaked with launch date

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e flagship phones will be announced through Samsung’s Unpacked Event that is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20. The pricing of these phones for different markets such as the U.K, Netherlands and Italy have leaked in the past. Today, 91mobiles has shared the starting price and launch date of the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e in India. The publication claims that the information was acquired through a Samsung distributor.

The new leak reveals that Samsung India will be holding a dedicated launch event in India on March 6 to announce the Galaxy S10 series. The source has also revealed that the price gap between different variants of the same phone will be nearly Rs. 4,000.

The Galaxy S10e is expected to be available with a starting price of Rs.50,000 (~$699). Previous leak has revealed that it would be only available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model.

The publication has further revealed that the Galaxy S10 may have starting price of Rs. 65,000 (~$910). Rumors have revealed that the S10 will have a base model of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is also expected to be available in a higher edition of 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of native storage.

The Galaxy S10+ is expected to hit the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 75,000 (~$1,049). Rumors are rife that the S10+ will be available in three models such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 1 TB of storage.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy F foldable phone 3D renders get updated based on latest official teaser

The existence of 1 TB storage variant for the S10+ has also been confirmed by the anonymous Samsung distributor. The leak reveals that the handset could be featuring 1.5 TB of storage so that users can take advantage of 1 TB storage. Moreover, it will be also featuring support for up to 512 GB of microSD card through its expansion slot. Considering the Rs. 4,000 price difference between each variant, the highest model S10+ could be available well under Rs. 100,000 (~$1,399) mark. There is no confirmation on whether the S10 series will be available in the same color choices as seen in the recently leaked renders.

Samsung India is also expected to introduce 5G edition of the Galaxy S10. This sounds a bit weird India is not a 5G-ready country yet. Probably, the company could be selling it as a future-ready smartphone in India.

(source)