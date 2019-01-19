Ceramic version of the Galaxy S10 Plus to have 12GB RAM and 1TB storage

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT launched as the world’s first phone with 12GB of RAM in December. New reports say a variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus might join the list.

It was reported a few months ago that Samsung would launch a version of the Galaxy S10 that will have a ceramic body. That version was initially said to be the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 which has been referred to as the Galaxy S10 X. Latest news from say it will likely be a variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus instead and will pack lots of storage and RAM.

This version of the Galaxy S10 Plus is said to have model number SM-G975FC and will come in white and black ceramic variants according to SamMobile. China-based leaker @UniverseIce known for his Samsung-related leaks also revealed in a tweet yesterday that the ceramic version of the S10 Plus will also have 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage!

The Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+ . There is a metallic luster. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

The tweet also said the ceramic is made via a special process that not only makes it resistant to scratches but also “resistant to falling”. We believe he means the phone will also be able to survive more drops than the glass variant. However, this feature gives the phone additional weight. Lastly, he says it will have a metallic luster which should make it look really nice and attractive.

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 series In-display fingerprint scanner won’t work with a screen protector

12GB of RAM and 1TB is a whole lot of RAM and storage and if we are being honest we know its outrageous. We believe this version of the Galaxy S10 Plus will likely be limited to Samsung’s home country and China. It will also cost a small fortune.

(Source, Via)