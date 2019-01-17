Samsung Galaxy S10 series In-display fingerprint scanner won’t work with a screen protector

Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S10 series will be its first phones to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. While it sure is exciting news, a new report says you might have to sacrifice protection if you want to use the feature.

According to Armadillotek, a US-based phone accessory maker, the in-display fingerprint scanners of the Galaxy S10 phones do not work with a screen protector.

We have tested our cases on real #GalaxyS10 phones. The in-screen fingerprint does not support screen protector. So our vanguard will have no built in screen protector — Armadillotek (@armadillotek) January 16, 2019

Armadillotek has a rugged case called the Vanguard series which comes with a built-in screen protector. However, based on the new development, they have announced the case will not come with a built-in screen protector even though the listing on their site says so.

We believe Samsung is aware of this already and might come up with its own screen protector that doesn’t prevent the in-display fingerprint scanner from working. However, bear in mind that this is just speculation and you may have to use the phone without a screen protector if you want to use the fingerprint sensor.

Will this new development dissuade you from purchasing the Galaxy S10 phones or it is not a deal breaker for you? Let us know in the comment box.

(Source, Via)