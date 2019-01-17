Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 survives JerryRigEverything’s durability tests in an impressive way

Xiaomi redesigned its full-screen Mi Mix 3 flagship, utilising a sliding design that ensures the bezels around the display are at the barest minimum. Although the slider technology at play has been shown to be different from the ones on slider phones of yore, there are still concerns about its durability. Our posts on a slider test video from China still receives engagements from curious fans who wants to get some assurance before breaking the bank to get the device. Well, if you need some conviction about the durability of the Mi Mix 3, Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything has come to the rescue.

The YouTube recently posted a video of the Mix 3 undergoing the extreme torture tests that he has gained notoriety for carrying out. Thankfully, the Mix 3 seems to hold its own well in the scratch, bend, and burn tests that were carried out. Of particular interest is the resistance of the glass to scratch. The ceramic back is also pretty resistant to scratch compared to metal or glass panels. Even the earpiece is sown to be made of metal and so won’t get damaged easily when scratched with sharp metal.

The only snag about the slider isn’t related to its performance or sturdiness but the small gap between the two parts whic could allow specks of dirt and sand get in easily. Talking about the bend test, the Mi Mix 3 survives in style. Even though it bends a little but it doesn’t snap like other slider phones such as the OPPO Find X. This could be as a result of the tough ceramic body it packs.

