Helio P22-powered Lenovo L38083 seen on Geekbench running Android Pie might be Lenovo K6

A new mid-range Lenovo phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone was benchmarked earlier today as the “Lenovo Lenovo L38083” and it runs the latest version of Android.

The Lenovo L38083 runs Android 9 Pie and packs 4GB of RAM. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6762V processor which is also known as the Helio P22. The 12nm octa-core processor is clocked at 2.0GHz and comes with a PowerVR GPU. It is the same processor that powers Xiaomi’s Redmi 6.

The Lenovo L38083 may launch soon as the successor to the Lenovo K5 (2018) which is nearly a year old already. We presume it will launch as the Lenovo K6 and should come with an HD+ display. Just like the K5, it should also be available in multiple RAM + storage configurations.

