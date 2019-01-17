Huawei MRD-AL00 appears on TENAA, sports single rear camera

Huawei seems to have a new entry-level smartphone on the way. The phone which has the model number MRD-AL00 was spotted on TENAA’s website. However, there are no specs yet.

The Huawei MRD-AL00 is a pretty entry-level device going by its design and if we had to take a guess, we would say this is another Android Go phone. It has an 18:9 display with a single camera positioned in the middle of the top bezel while the chin is home to the manufacturer’s name.

On the back, the Huawei MRD-AL00 also has a single rear camera. The sensor is positioned on the left of the phone and has an LED flash below it. There is also Huawei’s branding at the bottom. The phone has its volume and power buttons on the right and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top.

TENAA should release the full specs soon but as we said, this might be another Android Go phone from Huawei. It already has two – the Huawei Y3 (2018) which was released last May and the Huawei Y5 lite (2018) released in December. However, both run Android Oreo Go Edition. Hopefully, this new one comes with the new Android Pie (Go Edition).

