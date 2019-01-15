DxOMark is currently testing the Huawei Mate 20 Pro; expect a crazy score soon!

Huawei will certainly be basking in the glory that the P20 Pro’s camera went unbeaten on DXOMark all through last year. This is despite the release of Apple’s 2018 flagship models. Surprisingly, Apple phones which are known to have some of the best smartphone cameras couldn’t equal the score of the P20 Pro. Interestingly, the Mate 20 Pro DXOMark benchmark results were not released up till this moment. Huawei had hinted last year that it shelved announcing the score because it was too high. However, DXO Mark has revealed that the Mate 20 Pro is currently been tested and the score, as well as those of other new models, will be released soon.

Hello,

the Huawei Mate 20 Pro review is coming very soon.

Thank you for your patience.

Best wishes for 2019,

Regards, — DxOMark (@DxOMark) January 13, 2019

This was revealed on Tweeter in a couple of responses to inquiries by fans who are desirous of knowing when Mate 20 Pro’s camera review will be published. One of the responses hinted that DXOMark’s “team is currently working to test and publish the latest mobiles, including the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. New articles will be published very soon”, the tweet read. It is possible the company had to conduct the tests repeatedly to ensure the scores are authentic. We don’t expect it to be less than the P20 Pro’s.

As a reminder, Huawei’s flagship P20 Pro still stands as DXOMark’s highest-rated smartphone with an overall score of 109. This is followed by Apple’s latest flagship iPhone XS Max with 105 points. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 which made its debut last year comes in at third with a score of 103 points. The Mi Mix 3 edged Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to occupy the third spot.