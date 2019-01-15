Honor 10 Lite with 6.21-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC and dual rear cameras launched in India, pricing starts at Rs. 13,999 ($197)

As expected, Honor has today launched the Honor 10 Lite smartphone in the Indian market. The phone was first launched in China last year as a toned-down variant of the Honor 10 and successor to the Honor 9 Lite.

In line with our previous report, the Honor 10 Lite will be available for purchase in India exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart and Honor’s official website. In India, the smartphone will be available in three color options –Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black.

The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 13,999 which roughly converts to $197 while the top-end model with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 17,999 which is approximately $253. The phone will go on sale from 20th January at 12:00 midnight.

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset. It is Huawei’s first 12nm chipset that is claimed to offer significant improvement in power consumption and performance compared to the 16nm Kirin 659.

The phone comes in two variants — 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

For photography, the device comes equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor stacked vertically. It has several AI-based features, including scene recognition, partition optimization, among others. There’s also a 24-megapixel front camera with artificial intelligence technology.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, and micro-USB 2.0 port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top.

Honor says that the company has made changes in the operating system to make it more suitable to the Indian users. It also comes with HiVision feature which is similar to Google Lens.

Read More: Honor View 20 India launch scheduled on 29th January, will be sold exclusively through Amazon.in

Additionally, it also comes with GPU Turbo technology that enhances GPU performance significantly by increasing graphics processing efficiency up to 60 percent. The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery which should be enough to last through the entire day on a single charge.