Honor 10 Lite launching in India on January 15 as Flipkart exclusive

In November, Honor had introduced the Honor 10 Lite smartphone in China. A recent report had claimed that the Honor 10 Lite will be releasing in India by mid-January. A landing page for the smartphone has appeared on Flipkart which indicates that the online retailer will be exclusively selling it in India. The landing page on Flipkart has confirmed that the Honor 10 Lite will be unveiled on Jan. 15.

The Honor 10 Lite is advertising the 24-megapixel selfie camera, Kirin 710 chipset and stylish gradient design as its three main features. Whether there is bright or low light, the Honor 10 Lite can capture enhanced AI driven selfies. It can detect 200 scenarios across 8 modes.

The landing page of the Honor 10 Lite on Flipkart reveals that its Kirin 710 chipset can deliver better performance than phones powered by Snapdragon 636, Snapdragon 660 and Helio P60. The Kirin 710 chipset on the Honor 10 Lite will be assisted by 4 GB of RAM. It will be arriving with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB.

The Honor 10 lite features a TUV Rheinland certified 6.21-inch IPS LCD dewdrop display that offers 91-precent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue and Sky Blue color gradient options. Other specs of the phone include 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup, EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS and 3,320mAh battery. In China, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage edition of the Honor 10 Lite was introduced with a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (~$204; Rs.14,000). There is no information on the pricing of the smartphone for the Indian market.

Honor is also expected to debut a new smartphone at 8 PM in India today. However, there is no confirmation on which phones will be made official tonight.