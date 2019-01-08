Xiaomi launches Mi Table Lamp Pro in China for 349 Yuan ($51)

Along with the Bluetooth Headset Air and XiaoAi Speaker HD, Xiaomi has also announced its new Mi Table Lamp Pro in China. Priced at 349 Yuan, which roughly converts to $51, the device will be available for purchase from 11th January through Xiaomi Mall and Tmall.

The Mi Table Lamp Pro, which comes with a three-stage adjustable shaft design, is claimed by the company to have been certified by the German TUV Rhein Eye Comfort Certification for safety. Further, it has the same design as Mi LED Smart Table Lamp that has won three international design awards –iF Design Gold Award, Japan Good Design Award, and Red Dot Award.

Offering large illumination range, it also supports color temperature and smart brightness adjustment. It also comes with smart connectivity features which enable users to control other smart home devices as well. The Mi Table Lamp Pro has a LED area of 116mm and is claimed to offer two times more brightness compared to the Mi Table Lamp.

The company says that it is using a stroboscopic constant current analog dimming mechanism instead of the PWM dimming for low brightness. It also supports multiple modes of lighting which can be switched based on different situations that ultimately reduces eye fatigue and protects eyesight.

Further, Xiaomi claims that it can also achieve high-intensity light and the color restoration is close to the sunlight and reproduces the original color seen under the blue sky. Because of the three-shaft adjustable design, the Mi Table Lamp Pro’s arm can reach up to 66cm and the maximum diameter of the irradiation area can reach 125cm.

The Mi Table Lamp Pro can also be controlled through Mijia App as well as Apple Home. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and can easily be connected with other smart home devices through the Mijia App. Since it also supports Apple HomeKit, it can be controlled using Apple Home app as well as Siri on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.