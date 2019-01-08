Xiaomi ‘Cepheus’ flagship smartphone spotted on Geekbench; packs SD855 SoC and 48MP camera

Xiaomi, which recently split its Redmi brand into an independent entity, is going to launch a new smartphone with the 48-megapixel camera under Redmi brand on 10th January in China.

Now, a new smartphone has been spotted online on benchmarking portal Geekbench, which seems to be a device under Xiaomi brand. While the name of the phone is not known, it carries the codename of Xiaomi Cepheus.

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor — Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset along with 6GB of RAM. However, we are expecting the company to launch other variants of the phone with higher RAM.

In the benchmark test, the device achieved a score of 3,475 in the single-core test and 10,872 in the multi-core test. The score reaffirms that the device is indeed powered by the SD855 SoC. As for the software, the smartphone will likely be running on the Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Other reports indicate that the phone will come with a dual camera setup on the back, where the primary camera sensor will be of 48-megapixel and the secondary sensor could be super wide-angle or telephoto lens. The 48MP Sony IMX586 back sensor is the same camera sensor that is expected to be on the Redmi smartphone launching later this week.

While not much is known about the smartphone at this point in time, there are speculations that the device could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to come with an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution as well as support for Always-on display.

The China-based company is currently working on two flagship devices — Mi 9 and Mi MIX 4, so there’s a possibility that this Xiaomi Cepheus could be either Mi 9 or Mi MIX 4.

