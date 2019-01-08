Poco F1 update with 960fps slow-motion, night scene mode coming in two weeks

A report from the previous month had revealed that Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone is working on a new update which includes slow-motion video shooting at 960fps and night scene mode for capturing enhanced shots in low-light conditions. A fresh tweet from Poco India General Manger Manmohan Chandolu has revealed that the 960fps slow-motion video recording and night mode will be available for Poco F1 users in two weeks.

Poco India has recently rolled out the MIUI 10 based Android 9 Pie update for Xiaomi Poco F1 users. After installing the update, the feature to disable notch is no longer available. Some others have encountered issues with Bluetooth pairing, touch panel and battery drainage among others. Chandolu’s tweet also says that the update with 960fps slow-motion and night scene mode will also bring fixes for battery drain and touch issues.

He has also added through another tweet that 4K video shooting at 60fps will be made available through a stable update arriving n February. Since the Poco F1 lacks support for Widevine L1, HD streaming content such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos are not viewable on it. In October, the company had confirmed through MIUI forum that it is working with Google and Qualcomm to release Widevine L1 support for Poco F1 usersv. Chandolu has stated in his tweet that the company is still working with its partners to bring support for Widevine l1.

The Poco team seems to be working hard to improve the user experience on Poco F1. In the previous week, the Xiaomi Poco F1 received official TWRP support and now the company is gearing up to release a couple of important features for it. The Poco F1 was made official in August in India. It features a 6.18-inch full HD+ notched display, Snapdragon 845, up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB storage, 20-megapixel front camera, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera and 4,000mAh battery.

