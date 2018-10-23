Poco F1 could soon get Widevine L1 support for HD streaming

Xiaomi recently launched its first smartphone under its new ‘Poco’ sub-brand — Poco F1 with specs similar to a flagship phone at a very aggressive price point.

While the phone has been received well by the customers, it has faced a bit of criticism because of a few issues, including lack of support for HD streaming, screen bleeding, low audio, and a few software-related issues.

The phone lacks Widevine L1 support which prevents the device from streaming HD content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. Now, a thread on the company’s forum by MIUI Forum admin reveals that the company is working with Google and Qualcomm to fix this issue.

It seems that Xiaomi is planning to soon release an update which will bring the widevine L1 support to POCO F1. The update is expected to be rolled out to MIUI Beta ROM users first by Q4, 2018, i.e. by the end of this month.

The company had recently released an update to fix the notification icon issue on the status bar. It is also developing 4K 60fps support for the rear camera. Additionally, users of POCO launcher will also have an option to customise desktop grid size and icon size in the future.

Previously, the company had issued a statement related to the screen bleeding issue and claimed that certain screens on MIUI 9 (MIUI for POCO) feature a gradient by design (including the power screen), and this is not screen bleeding. It added that gradient screen has been removed from MIUI 10 onwards.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with LiquidCool technology.

It has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the back panel. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera powered with AI for capturing enhanced selfie shots.

The phone comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. It runs on MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

(Source)