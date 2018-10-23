China Consumer Association knocks Apple, asks to compensate Apple ID theft victims

In a recent Apple ID theft case in China, where Apple has denied compensation for some victims has got under the China Consumer Association lens. It has directed the Cupertino company to compensate all the users who have been the victim of the recent Apple ID scam in China. In a recent past, Apple cited an internal investigation that took place and revealed that the consumer accounts were hacked by phishing the important data via different schemes.

Even, consumers get to know about the Apple IDs being hacked when they received a bill of few thousand dollars in the statements. Those victims than appealed to Apple for compensation of the scammed amount. Apple compensated for some users but many were left without any kind of return. Later, the users who denied any kind of favour from the Apple side reported the issue to China Consumer Association. Now, after a few days, the Chinese consumer body has criticised the Cupertino giant. They said in a statement that the company should understand its responsibility and compensate consumer’s full amount back.

In its own words, the association said, “Apple should not shift the blame, play down its own safety issues and divert consumers’ attention.”

Earlier, Apple directly pulled the blame on users by saying that the theft has happened because the two-factor authentication was not active on those accounts. Later Apple even said it in an official statement that, “small number of our users’ accounts were accessed through phishing scams where two-factor authentication was not enabled”. Even, Apple marked it as an issue that is related to the fraudulent iPhone warranty replacements which already costs billions to Apple.

Yesterday, the case was trending in the top 10 topics on Weibo in China. Apple remarks are awaited on the matter as yesterday they declined to comment on it.

(Source)