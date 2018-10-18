Apple sends out invite for October 30 event, may announce the new iPad Pro

Last month Apple announced a trio of new iPhones. It appears it isn’t done for the year as it has sent out invites for another event on October 30. There are speculations that the event is for the unveiling of the new iPad Pro.

Apple already launched a new iPad this year but that is the regular 9.7” iPad (2018). The model expected to launch on October 30 is the 2018 version of the iPad Pro. The tablet is expected to come in two sizes – a 12.9-inch version and a smaller 11-inch version.

The new iPad Pro will have very thin bezels according to CAD renders. It will also ditch Touch ID and the audio jack. There are also rumors it may launch with a new Apple Pencil. It is still uncertain if the iPads are the only products Apple will unveil. Do keep your fingers crossed as Apple may surprise us.

READ MORE: iPhone XS sales are stronger than last year’s iPhone lineup: Flurry Analytics

The event will hold at the Brooklyn Academy of Music at 10 AM EDT and will also be live-streamed.