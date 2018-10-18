Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is now available through offline stores in India

Xiaomi’s third-generation fitness tracker — the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, is now available for purchase in India through offline stores across the country. The Mi Band 3 was launched in India last month for Rs. 1,999 (approximately $28) and was available for purchase through Amazon and Mi Online Store.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 features a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen, having a screen resolution of 128 x 80 pixels, which is 80 percent bigger than the screen on Mi Band 2. The display, which has 2.5D curved design, comes with a recessed touch-enabled control button.

According to the company, the display is designed with an aim to offer a better experience for viewing/rejecting calls and messages, including WhatsApp Messages. In addition to viewing messages and call view/reject feature, the Mi Band 3 can also provide 3-day weather forecast as well as an alarm clock, which can be turned off from the touchscreen.

Other features include heart rate monitor, daily steps count and sedentary reminder as a part of the health management functions. It is water and dust resistance, and is completely waterproof for up to 50 meters, ensuring that it works perfectly even when the user is swimming.

One of the crucial thing for a wearable device is the battery life and Xiaomi has taken care of the battery department. The newly launched Mi Band 3 comes with an improved 110mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 20 days on a single charge.

The battery is 60 percent bigger than its predecessor and the company claims that it provides 3x longer battery life compared to other popular fitness trackers in the market. The device is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices.