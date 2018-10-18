Xiaomi considered the pop-up camera design for the Mi MIX series (photos)

NewsXiaomi

by Habeeb Onawole ago0

The Vivo NEX is known for its pop-up front-facing camera as a solution to its full-screen display. There are other smartphones that have copied the design but a new info surfaced today, revealing that Xiaomi considered it at a point. There are even images of a prototype.

In the build-up to the launch of the Mi MIX 3 which launches on October 25, Xiaomi’s spokesman, Donovan Sung, revealed details about the Mi MIX series’  development. In a tweet posted today, he said Xiaomi applied for a patent for a pop-up camera back in 2015. They even made prototypes which he shared images of.

As you can see in the images, the phone does have a pop-up camera similar to that of the Vivo NEX. Though, there are differences. For example, the pop-up camera in the Vivo NEX is closer to the edge of the phone but that of this Xiaomi prototype sits close to the center.

There is also a photo of the phone’s rear with the back plate off. Notice that there is no camera on the rear. It’s understandable since this is a prototype. If you look closely at the pop-up camera setup, you should see a rubber seal for protection against dust and water. You can also see the pistons that raise the camera up when needed. This prototype also has a has a 3,400mAh battery like the Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S.

READ MORE: Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 smartphone goes up for pre-order in the US

Xiaomi eventually settled for the sliding form factor for the Mi MIX 3 but it will be interesting to know why it ditched the pop-up design. We also want to know if it will adopt it in future phones, maybe its less expensive models, only if it has solved whatever issues it had with the design.

(Source)

Related posts