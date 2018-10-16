Meizu Note 8 launch event scheduled on October 25, same day as Mi MIX 3 event

After Xiaomi scheduled a launch event on 25th October for unveiling the Mi MIX 3, another Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has scheduled a launch event on the same day.

Meizu has sent out media invites for an event on 25th October at Beijing Performing Arts Center, which will begin at 14:30 PM, to launch its new Meizu Note 8 smartphone. Apparently, ‘Note’ is an abbreviation for ‘National Optical Technology Expert’.

The event invite shows few cameras and a woman lying on the floor who’s holding the upcoming Meizu Note 8 smartphone in her hands. The invite mentions the slogan “National Camera Phone” and shows multiple cameras, suggesting that it is a camera-centric phone.

Recently, a Meizu smartphone with model number M822Q appeared on TENAA certification website, which is believed to be the Meizu Note 8. The listing reveals that the phone features a 6-inch Full-HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. While the specific chipset is not mentioned, it could be Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 450, but it’s most likely to be the Snapdragon 636.

It packs 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage and support for further expanding the phone’s storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. As for the camera specifications, the device features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for taking selfies.

Just below the camera module on the back panel, it features a fingerprint sensor for added security. The TENAA listing also reveals that the device will run Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box.

The phone will be powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. The Meizu Note 8 is expected to be available in four color options — Black, Red, Purple, and Blue.

