Meizu cites display production issues as reason for X8 delay

The Meizu X8 is supposed to go on sale tomorrow but Meizu announced that it has been pushed forward to October 25. When it released the official statement announcing the postponement, it didn’t provide a specific reason. Now, more info has surfaced about the delay.

According to Meizu’s CEO, Jack Wong, the display panel supplier for the Meizu X8 is Chinese display maker BOE and they are experiencing production issues with the display. The X8 sports an LCD panel but the display uses COF (Chip-on-Film) packaging process a first for a Meizu full-screen phone and one that is custom-made and a bit difficult to make.

The problem is already being dealt with but it has affected the delivery of the panels hence the reason for pushing the sale date forward.

The Meizu X8 has a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2220 screen with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by the 10nm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

READ MORE: Meizu to launch five new products including Meizu 16th and Meizu C9 in Indonesia

It has 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 20MP front-facing camera. The Meizu X8 packs a 3210mAh battery and runs Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Price for the upper mid-range phone starts at ¥1598 (~$230).

(Via)