Meizu to launch five new products including Meizu 16th and Meizu C9 in Indonesia

Meizu makes really great phones but one of the biggest complaints people have is how a lot of their products are not officially released outside China unlike its competitors Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo etc. This wasn’t always the case but it appears it is planning on making its way back to one of its old markets – Indonesia.

Meizu’s digital marketing manager Pipit Sri Puspita, said they will be launching five new products next week. These new products include three phones and two earphones. The phones are the flagship Meizu 16th which will be priced above Rp. 6 million, the Meizu M6T expected to sell for under Rp. 2 million, and a new entry-level phone called the Meizu C9. The Meizu C9 is expected to be priced under Rp. 1.5 million.

For the earphones, Meizu will launch the EP52 Lite. It was first announced alongside the Meizu X8, Meizu V8 duo, and Meizu 16X last month. It will also launch the Meizu POP wireless earbuds. There is no info on the expected retail price tags for both earphones yet.

Meizu has also not officially revealed a date for the launch. However, once that is announced, we will inform you.

