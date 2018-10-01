Meizu M822Q appears on TENAA: packs 6-inch FHD+ screen, dual cameras and more

A new Meizu phone has made its way to TENAA. The phone’s model number is M822Q and its specifications put it in the mid-range category.

The Meizu M822Q has a 6.0-inch screen with a 2160 x 1080 resolution. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The two chipsets that have this clock speed are the Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 450. Based on the display and the rest of the specs, we believe it is the Snapdragon 636.

The Meizu M822Q will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the option to add up to an extra 128GB via a MicroSD card slot. On its back are 12MP+5MP dual cameras and in front is an 8MP camera. It also has a fingerprint scanner which sits below the rear cameras.

TENAA says it runs Android 8.1 Oreo, packs a 3500mAh battery with support for fast charging, and will be available in red, black, blue, and purple. Its dimensions are given as 153.64 x 75.56 x 7.95 mm and its weight is 168g.

READ MORE: Meizu 16X vs Oppo F9 vs Vivo V11: Specs Comparison

Images provided are of the black variant. The rear cameras are arranged vertically and sit in the middle. Above the sensors is a dual-tone LED flash and below it is a fingerprint scanner with a silver accent. The volume rocker and power button are on the right.

There are unconfirmed reports that this is the Meizu M8 Note, a successor to the M6 Note that launched last year. An official launch date should surface soon.

(Source)