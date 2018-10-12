Samsung W2019 images appear on TENAA to reveal design

Samsung had launched W2018 Android flip phone with flagship specs last year in December. Recent reports have revealed that the South Korean company is prepping up to launch W2019 flip phone by the end of this year. The W2019 that has a model number of SM-W2019 was recently spotted on the website of WFA Alliance. Today, the images of the phone have appeared on TENAA which indicates that its arrival is getting closer.

The TENAA images showcases the flip phone design of the Samsung W2019. The above image shows the front and rear sides of the smartphone. The front side of the W2019 features its main display. The back panel of the phone is equipped with a horizontal dual camera setup along with its LED flash. The W2018 smartphone features a single camera on its rear.

Flip opening the smartphone reveals its second display. Above the internal screen is an earpiece and a selfie camera. The other half features a directional pad and a numeric keypad. The overall design of the phone is not very different from its predecessor.

Previous reports have claimed that the Samsung SM-W2019 is codenamed as Lykan. The W2019 flip phone has bagged couple of certifications in the past few days. It has been certified by MIIT (first spotted by MySmartPrice) in China and its images have also surfaced on TENAA. According to another website, the handset has also bagged Bluetooth SIG approval. The Bluetooth approval of W2019 has revealed that it is equipped with Bluetooth 4.2.

The Samsung W2018 from last year is powered by Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB of RAM. Rumors surrounding the Samsung W2019 claim that it could be equipped with Snapdragon 845. Now that the South Korean company has launched two smartphones such as the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy A9 (2018) with 8 GB of RAM, it is likely that the upcoming Samsung W2019 may also arrive in 8 GB RAM edition.

(source)